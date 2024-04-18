Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 April 2024.
- April 18, 2024 08:25
Share market live news: Bonus issue dates
Ex Bonus 19 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Naapbooks Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – ₹274.95
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Bonus issue 3:1
Previous day Closing Price – ₹325.85
- April 18, 2024 07:58
Stocks to watch today: ABFRL, JK Paper, Apollo Tyres
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Company gets GST demand orders worth ₹4.55 crore from Andhra Pradesh tax authority
JK Paper: Step down subsidiary invested ₹60 crore in Bengal & Assam company by way of purchase from open market, out of its surplus funds.
Apollo Tyres: Company receives tax demand and penalty of ₹2.06 crore from GST authority in Tamil Nadu.
- April 18, 2024 07:54
Share market live news: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Sunteck Realty Limited’s (SRL) Long-term Issuer Rating to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA-’
- April 18, 2024 07:53
Stocks in focus today: Premier Energies Limited
Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyderabad based Premier Energies Limited (PEL) has secured a 140 megawatt (MW) Solar PV Modules supply export order from Amara Raja Infra Private Ltd for an EPC project in Bangladesh. The supply is expected to be completed by April 2025.
- April 18, 2024 07:50
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has streamlined organisational structure with its MD and CEO Punit Goenka assuming direct charge of critical verticals, including domestic broadcast business. Under the new organisational structure approved by its board, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) will have four key business segments—broadcast, digital, movies and music. Meanwhile, NSE has excluded the stock from derivative contracts with effect from June 28.
Revenue-based finance platform Klub has tied up with U Gro Capital, which will help Indian small businesses get up to ₹150 crore in loans. The two partners will extend credit to support digital SMEs across different growth stages and offer debt financing of up to ₹30 crore in a single tranche through Klub’s platform, as per a statement.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd has posted a 19 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit to ₹520 crore against ₹437 crore in the year-ago period. For FY24, the company reported an 11 per cent growth in the profit after tax at ₹1,919 crore against ₹1,729 crore in the year-ago period.
Biotechnology firm Biocon has tied up with Brazil-based Biomm SA for the commercialisation of its diabetes drug in the Latin American nation. Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon will undertake the development, manufacturing and supply of Semaglutide (gOzempic), and Biomm will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercialisation in the Brazilian market. Biomm focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercialising complex biotech and biosimilar drug products at its production facility in Nova Lima.
Tata Communications’ consolidated profit declined marginally to ₹321.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024, against ₹326.64 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Tata Communications during the reported quarter increased by 24.5 per cent to ₹5,691.7 crore (₹4,568.66 crore). For the year ended on March 31, 2024, net profit declined to ₹969.58 crore from ₹1,800.87 crore against FY23.
Adanis infused an additional ₹8,339 crore in Ambuja Cements, raising its stake in the company to 70.3 per cent, to help the cement maker’s manufacturing capacity. The family had invested ₹5,000 crore in the company on October 18, 2022, and ₹6,661 crore on March 28. With the latest investment, it has completed ₹20,000 crore planned infusion, the company said in a statement. The latest infusion raises the Adani family’s stake in Ambuja Cement by 3.6 percentage points to 70.3 per cent.
JSW Energy said that Arbitral Tribunal has allowed Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited, its subsidiary, to recover ₹120 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. The tribunal has allowed the claim of recovery with a 9 per cent interest and rejected TANGEDCO’s counterclaim of recovering ₹118 crore as penalty and ₹200 crore towards termination charges.
Jubilant Pharma on Wednesday said the US health regulator has decided that the inspection classification of its subsidiary’s Roorkee-based plant is voluntary action indicated (VAI). Jubilant Pharmova, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) that the facility has been classified as VAI pursuant to inspection from January 25 to February 2, 2024. As per the USFDA, a VAI inspection classification indicates that although investigators found and documented objectionable conditions during the inspection, FDA will not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action because the objectionable conditions do not meet the threshold for action at this time.
The board of Power Grid Corporation of India has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 through the issuance of bonds in one or more tranches in 2024-25.
The board of PC Jeweller has approved a proposal to raise ₹2,000 crore through rights issues and preferential allotment of fully convertible warrants. Of that, ₹1,500 crore would be by way of rights issue.
The board of IIFL Finance has approved raising up to ₹1,271.83 crore from a rights issue at a price of ₹300 per share. The record date is fixed as April 23. Rights equity share for every 9 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date, it said, application by existing shareholders can be made between April 30 and May 14.
The US drug regulator USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for Riverview manufacturing facility of Piramal Pharma. The inspection took place on February 7 and has now concluded.
Domestic stock broking major Angel One has reported one per cent rise in its revenue at ₹1,357.20 crore in the March quarter. Its net profit rose 27 per cent at ₹340 crore.
Shilpa Medicare has said that Unit-4 in Jadcherla, Telangana, was inspected by the Austrian regulators and issued a GMP certification. The unit is engaged in the manufacturing, testing and distribution of sterile injections and non-sterile tablets and capsule finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of world markets.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) has said its subsidiary SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Private Ltd has received a demand notice under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for a sum of ₹306.97 crore.
- April 18, 2024 07:33
Stocks to watch today: One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm)
One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has received go ahead from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to start the user migration to new payment system provider (PSP) bank handles immediately.
Following NPCI’s approval on March 14, 2024, to onboard OCL as a third-party application provider (TPAP) on the multi payment service provider API Model, Paytm has expedited the integration with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank.
All four banks are now operational on the TPAP, streamlining the process for Paytm to shift user accounts to these PSP banks. The company has started transitioning ‘@paytm’ handles users to these banks, ensuring seamless UPI payments.
- April 18, 2024 07:29
Share market live news: Securities in F&O ban for trade-- 18-April-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* BANDHANBK
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* METROPOLIS
* NALCO
* PEL
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- April 18, 2024 06:59
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar-- 18.04.2024
Elevance Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Blackstone Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Genuine Parts Company (Pre market) (Sector - Automobile)
Nokia Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Snap-On Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
KeyCorp (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Ally Financial Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Netflix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Pool Corporation (Tentative) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
- April 18, 2024 06:58
Share market live news: Economic calendar
18:00 US Unemployment Claims (Expected: 215k versus Previous: 211k)
18:00 US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index (Expected: 1.5 versus Previous: 3.2)
18.45 US FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
19.30 US Existing Home Sales (Expected: 4.20M versus Previous: 4.38M)
- April 18, 2024 06:57
Stock market live news: Latest updates from Researchbytes Analyst
- April 18, 2024 06:56
Stock market live news: Fund flow activity on 16 April 2024 (In ₹ cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 95437.38 + 6288.42 Total : 101725.8
F&O Volume: 644855.22 + 193701.44 Total : 838556.66
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4468.09
(10208.87 - 14676.96)
DII: NET BUY: +2040.38
(13537.42 - 11497.04)
- April 18, 2024 06:55
Market live updates: Stock to buy day: Bharat Dynamics
The short-term outlook is positive for Bharat Dynamics. The stock had surged 4.8 per cent on Tuesday when the broader markets fell.
This rise has taken the share price well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹1,800. Prior to this rise, the stock had formed a good base between ₹1,700 and ₹1,800. Support will now be in the ₹1,800-₹1,780 region.
- April 18, 2024 06:53
Share market live news: Day trading guide for April 18, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- April 18, 2024 06:50
Stock market live news: Tokyo shares open lower after US chip shares fall
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after US semiconductor shares dropped overnight while investors kept their eyes on the Middle East, per a report by AFP.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.61 percent, or 230.45 points, to 37,731.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.23 percent, or 6.17 points, to 2,656.98.
US and Japanese tech shares have come under pressure after Dutch tech giant ASML issued a disappointing earnings report, it added.
