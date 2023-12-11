RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd’s shares were up by 2.17 per cent after the company introduced the L07, a compact delivery drone tailored for the eCommerce and healthcare sectors. According to the company, market projections foresee a rise in India’s e-commerce industry, expecting a surge from $75 billion to $276 billion by 2030.

The L07, developed and manufactured in India, is geared towards small payload scenarios. This VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drone has a carrying capacity of up to 7 kg and can be deployed by a single person in under 5 minutes. It operates at altitudes of up to 2,000 meters above MSL, endures for approximately 30 minutes, and sustains wind speeds of 43 km/hr (12 meters/sec). It is equipped with fail-safe features and AI functionalities and holds an IP52 resistance rating.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said, “The L07 Compact represents a significant leap forward in the world of eCommerce logistics, especially for the last-mile deliveries. Our aim is to empower businesses with a reliable and efficient delivery solution which can be easy to deploy and use across the country.”

The shares were up by 2.17 per cent to ₹9.42 at 10.10 am on the BSE.