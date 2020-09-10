Stocks

Ravi Raju to head Nomura arm

PTI Singapore | Updated on September 10, 2020

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, on Thursday said it has appointed Indian-origin Ravi Raju as Head of International Wealth Management. In the newly created role, Raju will be responsible for expanding Nomura’s wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan as the firm taps into the growing ranks of wealthy individuals in the region. Based in Singapore, he will work closely with the firm’s global markets and investment banking businesses to develop best-in-class product offerings and drive a unified solutions-led coverage effort, especially for entrepreneurs, family offices and external asset managers.

