Stocks

Relekar joins IDFC AMC

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

 

IDFC Asset Management Company has appointed Sachin Relekar as Senior Fund Manager in the equity investment team.Prior to joining IDFC AMC, Relekar was the Chief Investment Officer – Equity at LIC Mutual Fund where he played a key role in formulating the investment framework, launching equity ETFs and developing the investment team.

His prior stints also include working with Tata Mutual Fund and CD Equi Search as Research Analyst. Relekar is a CFA and completed his Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies after qualifying as an Engineer from Shivaji University.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.