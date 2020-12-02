Relekar joins IDFC AMC

IDFC Asset Management Company has appointed Sachin Relekar as Senior Fund Manager in the equity investment team.Prior to joining IDFC AMC, Relekar was the Chief Investment Officer – Equity at LIC Mutual Fund where he played a key role in formulating the investment framework, launching equity ETFs and developing the investment team.

His prior stints also include working with Tata Mutual Fund and CD Equi Search as Research Analyst. Relekar is a CFA and completed his Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies after qualifying as an Engineer from Shivaji University.