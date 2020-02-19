Rights issue of Brooks Labs to open today

The rights issue of Brooks Laboratories opens for subscription on Wednesday. It plans to issue up to 76.66 lakh equity shares of face value ₹10 each for cash at a price of ₹20 a share for an amount aggregating up to ₹15.33 crore on rights basis.

The rights entitlement ratio has been fixed at nine rights equity shares for every 20 fully paid-up equity shares held by the equity shareholders on the record date, i.e. February 12. Shareholders and investors would watch the response to the rights issue.