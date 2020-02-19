Stocks

Rights issue of Brooks Labs to open today

| Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

The rights issue of Brooks Laboratories opens for subscription on Wednesday. It plans to issue up to 76.66 lakh equity shares of face value ₹10 each for cash at a price of ₹20 a share for an amount aggregating up to ₹15.33 crore on rights basis.

The rights entitlement ratio has been fixed at nine rights equity shares for every 20 fully paid-up equity shares held by the equity shareholders on the record date, i.e. February 12. Shareholders and investors would watch the response to the rights issue.

Published on February 19, 2020
rights offer
Brooks Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Shree Cement (Sell)