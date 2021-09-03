RIL surges over 4%, records fresh highs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The shares of Reliance Industries hit record highs on Friday, surging over 4 per cent at closing on a slew of positive development.
The company recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,394.30 on the BSE. It closed at ₹2388.25, up ₹94.60 or 4.12 per cent. It had opened at ₹2307.50 as against the previous close of ₹2293.65. It hit an intraday low of ₹2,306.80. On the NSE, it closed at ₹2,389.65, up ₹95.25 or 4.15 per cent. It hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2395.
The stock market capitalisation too crossed the crucial ₹15-lakh-crore mark for the first time. At the end of the day, M-Cap of RIL stood at ₹15.14 lakh crore, jumped from about ₹14.54 lakh crore.
The company's shares gained after Reliance Retail Ventures Limited took over the sole control of Just Dial as announced on Thursday. On July 20 RRVL acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of ₹10 each of Just Dial at a price of ₹1,020 a share from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility. The acquisition represents 15.63 per cent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial. On September 1, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore shares of ₹10 each at ₹1,022.25 a share, representing 25.35 per cent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL.
Separately, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021 on Friday, reiterated the company's commitment to invest ₹75,000 crore over the next three years in green energy initiatives and its efforts to bring down the cost of green fuel.
Ambani said, “Efforts are on globally to make green hydrogen most affordable fuel option by bringing down its cost to initially under $2 per kg. Let me assure you all that Reliance will aggressively pursue this target and achieve it well before the turn of this decade.”
The company will also set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030, Ambani said.
Furthermore, RIL is also set to launch its JioPhone Next, a smartphone jointly developed with global internet major Google on September 10.
