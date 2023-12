Infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited, the national oil company, to develop Duliajan Township, Assam, as a mini smart city.

As per the press statement, RITES will review the existing system and prepare a suitable/feasible design to develop Duliajan Township.

The stock of RITES closed on Friday at 474.10 on the NSE, down by 1.71%.

