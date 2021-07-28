Rolex Rings IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Auto components maker Rolex Rings’ initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 63,47,712 shares against 56,85,556 shares on offer, translating into 1.12 times subscription, according to data available with NSE till 11:25 am.
Non-institutional investors category was subscribed 7 per cent, while those reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.20 times.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 75 lakh equity shares.
The offer is in a price range of ₹880-900 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch ₹731 crore.
Rolex Rings on Tuesday garnered a little over ₹219 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding long-term working capital requirements as well as general corporate purposes.
In addition, the auto component maker expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of its brand name among existing and potential customers, and the creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.
Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.
Equirus Capital, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...