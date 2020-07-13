Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on first day of bidding

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
The initial public offer of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech was subscribed 60 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The IPO received bids for 49,30,030 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares.
The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of ₹50 crore and an offer for sale of over one crore equity shares including anchor portion of 35,02,940 equity shares.
Price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹423-425 per share. At the upper end of price band, the IPO size is about ₹496 crore.
Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 41 per cent, non-institutional investors 11 per cent and retail investors 92 per cent.
The company has raised ₹149 crore from anchor investors.
Rossari Biotech’s initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO markets. SBI Cards & Payment Services was the last company to float IPO in March.
Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repaying certain debt availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.
The equity shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
The company, which filed its draft papers with Sebi in December 2019, received clearance from the regulator in February to launch the IPO.
Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.
Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...