Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rose 3.16 per cent on the NSE as of 11.12 am to trade at ₹246.75.

The civil construction company emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract from SER HQ-Electrical/ South Eastern Railway.

It pertains to design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for upgradation of electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV traction system for Rajkharsawan -Nayagarh- Bolani section of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target.

The contract is to be executed in 18 months and is valued at ₹167.28 crore.