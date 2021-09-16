Sansera Engg IPO subscribed 11.47 times

The initial public offering of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times on the last day of the issue on Wednesday.

The ₹1,283-crore IPO received bids for 13.88 crore shares against 1.21 crore shares on offer, translating as per data avaialble with the stock exchanges.

The QIBs category was subscribed 26.47 times, non-institutional investors 11.37 times and retail individual investors 3.15 times.

Employee portion was subscribed by 1.37 times. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹734-744 a share.