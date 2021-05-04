SBI Life stock hits 52-week high

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The stock of SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high on the back of strong performance that turned analysts more bullish on the stock. The stock crossed the ₹1,000-mark after 18 months. In October 2019, it had registered its all-time peak of ₹1,030.
According to analysts, the strong show in new business margin and annualised premium equivalent growth verticals will help the company see robust growth in the coming years.
The stock of SBI Life hit a 52-week high at ₹1,005.05 on the BSE on Tuesday. It, however, closed at ₹983.25 on the BSE, up 2.5 per cent, over the previous day’s close, as the general market weakness triggered some profit-booking on the stock too. The stock so far has given a return of 8.66 per cent since the beginning of 2021 and 42.8 per cent in the last one year.
“SBI Life performance was better than our forecasts (our first cut had an error on VNB margins),” said YES Securities. The product mix has been moving favourably with rising share of non par, annuity and continued momentum in protection (both retail and group).
“Going ahead too, we expect the momentum to sustain especially in the banca channel, where both SBI (through rekindled strategy) and non-SBI (new tie ups yet to scale up) would see healthy growth,” said YES Securities, which retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a higher price target of ₹1,221.
SBI Life has been able to manage improvement in product mix, distribution productivity, and cost efficiency leading to more than expected VNB growth, VNB margin and EV growth through positive variances, said ICICI Securities.
Another domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial said: SBI Life has reported strong growth in the Individual Protection and Non-PAR/Annuity businesses, while the ULIP business is also seeing recovery. “We expect growth to revive from FY22E — we estimate APE growth of 25 per cent for FY22. However, we remain watchful of the impact of the lockdowns announced in various key States due to the resurgence in Covid cases,” it said.
The management remains firm over the rising share of protection plans through increasing focus on credit protection. “However, like I-PRU, SBIL also has large dependence on Bancasurance (about 56 per cent of distribution by SBI), which could trigger steady growth for ULIPs especially in H2FY22 as the overall equity market is witnessing some stabilising trends,” said Emkay Global
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...