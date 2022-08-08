SBI shares fall over 3% after Q1 earnings

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday fell over 3 per cent in the morning trade after it posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit for Q1 FY23.
The stock declined 3.13 per cent to ₹514 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it went lower by 3.23 per cent to ₹513.85.
The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to ₹6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to a fall in income.
The bank had reported a net profit of ₹6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.
Its standalone total income declined to ₹74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of FY23 against ₹77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.