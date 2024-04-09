April 09, 2024 16:05

Mirae Asset Capital Markets launches Business Partner (Authorised Partner) program with 100% brokerage sharing.

Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) has unveiled its ‘Mirae Asset Partners’ programme. This initiative is set to revolutionise the broking landscape by empowering business partners with unlimited earning potential, flexibility, and the support of Mirae Asset’s global expertise.

This industry-first revenue sharing model offers Business Partners the opportunity to earn from 9 distinct revenue streams with up to 100% sharing, enabling them to significantly boost their earnings. The nine revenue streams are brokerage, interest from MTF (eMargin), interest from Margin Pledge, DP AMC, Pledge/unpledge fee, DP sell transaction charges, Account opening fee, DPC and operating charges.

A standout feature of the Mirae Asset Partner Program is the hybrid business model. It is a mix of Discount (Flat fee/order) and Traditional (% volume) model, providing authorised persons the complete flexibility of creating varied pricing plans for their clients.

Another new aspect is that with Mirae Asset Partners, Business Partners will get the power to customise their client’s pricing plans without any dependencies on Mirae Asset. This 100% control allows them to tailor offerings aligning with their clients’ unique needs and preferences. Additionally, Business Partners will be empowered with complete transparency, eliminating hidden terms, commitment clauses, and business slabs.

Furthermore, Business Partners will have access to advanced technology through the proprietary online Partner Dashboard, which provides seamless capabilities like creation of pricing plans, onboarding clients, customising plans, and tracking client’s live positions and reports.

Jisang Yoo, CEO of Mirae Asset Capital Market said, “The business partner industry in India is largely at a power switch junction to the next generation. Mirae Asset is actively seizing these tremendous growth opportunities with our partner program, which marks a strategic move to expand our reach, leveraging the vast opportunities available across the country. Through our innovative partner program, we are empowering business partners with cutting-edge technology, enhancing their ability to serve clients better, and operate more efficiently.”

Arun Chaudhry, Director & CBO of m.Stock by Mirae Asset added, “We realise that business partners in India face numerous challenges like business slab commitments to increase their revenues, reducing brokerage income, limited income sources, technology constraints and increasing client service demands. We’ve diligently tackled these pain points and are excited to unveil a revolutionary program where we are providing up to 100% revenue sharing, 9 distinct revenue generating streams, 100% control of business, zero disparity irrespective of business size, transparent payouts etc. Moreover, with the rising interest book from leverage products like MTF (eMargin) and Margin Pledge in India, it’s share will soon surpass brokerage income. Our MTF and Margin Pledge rates are one of the lowest in the industry, and we’re offering partners 80% share of anything that’s over and above our interest rates, poised to significantly enhance their earnings. At Mirae Asset, our partners are our top priority, and this program epitomises our dedication to mutual success. It’s undeniably a win-win situation for all involved.”