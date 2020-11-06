SEBI gives nod for MFs to launch flexi cap fund

Vivo V20 SE: A mid-ranger with nice screen and camera
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bringing an end to the distress due to recent change in multi-cap fund, SEBI has introduced a new flexi-cap fund under equity schemes. Of the total asset, the flexi-cap fund should have minimum investment of 65 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments across large, medium and small cap stocks.
Unlike the multi-cap fund, the new category will have the flexibility to invest as much as it wants across market cap stocks, said SEBI in a circular on Friday. Scheme under the new flexi cap category can be launched from Friday, it added. MFs have the option to convert an existing scheme into a flexi cap fund subject to compliance with the change in fundamental attributes of the scheme, said SEBI.
For easy identification by investors and to bring uniformity in names of schemes for a particular category across MFs, the scheme name should be the same as the category, it said.
Akhil Chaturvedi - Associate Director, Motilal Oswal Asset Management, said the move is in the interest of investors who want complete flexibility in ownership of companies across market-cap buckets. Investors would rely more on the fund managers capabilities and decisions to decide market cap bias. This also would give flexibility to managers to make investment decisions based on their conviction on the companies irrespective of their market caps, he said.
Since this a new category which is getting created, most multicap funds may get their schemes reclassified in to flexi cap category.
The multi-cap fund had gained investors interest till SEBI came out with a circular recently to increase the minimum investment in equity and equity related instrument to 75 per cent from 65 per cent with compulsorily exposure of 25 per cent each of large, medium and small cap stocks. This had forced many multi-cap funds, which were heavy on large-cap stocks, to look for învestment opportunity in mid and small cap stocks, unsettling investors confidence.
With the change in multi-cap funds, investors had blamed SEBI for forcing mutual funds to put investors money in risky small-cap stocks.
Of the equity-oriented asset under management of ₹7.64 lakh crore, the multi-cap fund has an AUM of ₹1.43 lakh crore as of September end while large-cap funds have an AUM at ₹1.47 lakh crore.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...