SEBI issues notice to Fortis Healthcare subsidiary over diversion of funds

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Leading hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (FHL) disclosed on Friday that its subsidiary, Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center (EHIRCL), has received a notice for penalty proceedings from markets regulator SEBI in the matter involving diversion of funds.
FCL was under investigation for diverting more than ₹500 crore to its erstwhile promoters— Shivinder and Malvinder Singh. SEBI has been probing FHL since 2018 and a show-cause notice was issued to the firm and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fortis Hospitals, last year.
It was alleged that in 2018, the former promoters of FHL took at least ₹500 crore out of the company and the statutory auditors had refused to sign on the company's second-quarter results until the funds were accounted for.
SEBI found that FHL, through Fortis Health Management, had granted loans to three Indian companies in the form of inter-corporate deposits.
Three borrower companies, entities connected to the promoters of FHL, were examined by a forensic auditor. FHL and other group companies issued a number of short-term loans for the benefit of former promoters where the loans were repaid by channelling the funds through various companies.
It was observed that the ultimate beneficiary of the loan given by the company was RHC Holdings, a company promoted by Singh brothers. A similar pattern was seen with loans to various other unrelated entities that benefited RHC holdings.
“SEBI has issued a notice under Rule 4 of (Procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties) Rules, 1995 read with Section 15-I of SEBI Act in the matter of Fortis Healthcare Limited to Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center Limited," Fortis said in a regulatory filing.
Ventures Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IHH Healthcare Berhad, is now the promoter of Fortis. Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed 1.33 per cent lower at ₹203.40 on the BSE.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...