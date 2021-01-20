SEBI observer flags discrepancies in voting on Franklin Templeton debt funds closure

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
TS Krishnamurthy, the SEBI-appointed observer to monitor the e-voting conducted by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) with regard to the closure of six debt schemes, has highlighted a number of ‘discrepancies’ in his report submitted to the Supreme Court.
FTMF had recently declared that 96 per cent its unit-holders had voted for the voluntary closure of the schemes, which together held over ₹26,000 crore.
Krishnamurthy, who was India’s 13th Chief Election Commissioner, told the apex court: “There were significant variations in the e-voting process followed by FTMF vis-à-vis prescribed under the Companies Act.” Since the SEBI (MF) Regulations, 1996 did not contain specific rules on ‘e-voting or conduct of meeting of unit-holders’, the Companies Act, 2013 was followed by FTMF.
One of the key observations made in the report, seen by BusinessLine, is that “each unit-holder was given only one vote irrespective of the number of units held as on cut-off date.” Simply put, those holding one lakh units of the scheme were put on an equal footing as those holding only one unit.
A winding-up approval under the Companies Act requires 75 per cent or more affirmative votes from shareholders. But the report says that FTMF decided to conduct the e-voting on the basis of one-PAN one-vote for those who had PAN. For those who did not have a PAN “the voting was one unit one vote”. Hence, approval was based on a “simple” majority in FTMF e-voting, the observer said.
The report further flagged issues related to the cut-off date set by the company. The cut-off date for eligible voters cannot be earlier than seven days before the date of meeting. Since the meeting was on December 29, the cut-off date could not have been earlier than December 22. In this case, the cut-off date had to consider unit-holders whose names appeared in the register as on April 23, 2020, the date on which the winding-up was announced. But FTMF provided voting rights to “unit-holders who purchased units through off-market deals up to December 3, 2020.” The rationale for this deviation on the guidelines on cut-off date was “not clear”, the report said.
Among other discrepancies highlighted by the observer one was thatFTMF did not annex material facts regarding the business to be transacted at the meeting in its notice to unit-holders. No information on disclosure of interest by directors, key managerial persons and their relatives was provided. FTMF did not provide a ‘window for inspection of documents’ connected to the subject matter or material facts. Most glaringly, all six notices sent to unit-holders were dated December 6 and issued under the name of Alok Sethi, Director, Franklin Templeton Trustee Services (FTTS). “The said director, however, digitally signed the notices only on December 28. The reason for deviation is not explained.”
KFin Technologies (Karvy Fintech) was appointed for providing the e-voting platform. KFin’s appointment was discussed by the FTTS board on April 29, 2020. “However, no specific approval for KFin’s appointment was recorded by the board.” There were 3.15 lakh unit-holders but FTMF provided data of only 3.09 lakh unit-holders on the grounds that data for rest was not available.
Emails sent to 6,560 unit-holders bounced. SMS notice delivery to 1,766 unit-holders failed and their emails too were not available. The email addresses of 10,548 unit-holders were not available. The procedure was alleged to create an impression that FTMF was actively canvassing for “Yes” votes since that was in green colour and “No” was in red, the report said, citing a complaint from a unit-holder. About 38 per cent of unit-holders participated ‘on an overall basis’ in the e-voting, the report said.
FTMF had also warned unitholders in their notices about the consequences of voting "No."
“There were many grey areas in the procedure adopted, which raised doubts and apprehensions in the investor minds. Even FTMF did not have a clear idea about the procedures. This is because an exercise of this kind was done for the first time without clear guidelines,” the observer said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...