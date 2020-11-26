SEBI panel moots raising minimum net worth criteria for BSE brokers to ₹1 cr

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Secondary Markets Advisory Committee (SMAC), appointed by market regulator SEBI, has agreed on a number of proposals including raising the capital adequacy ratio of a stockbroker from around ₹50 lakh (base minimum capital) to ₹1 crore, hiking the minimum net worth criteria for stockbrokers to ₹1 crore from ₹10 lakh on the BSE, and upping the net worth of trading-cum-clearing members to ₹25 crore.
It has been nearly a decade that SEBI has kept the networth criteria for brokers so low. The regulator now believes that it should be hiked so that there is some check on the quality of brokers being given registration. Also, SEBI will hike both capital adequecy and net worth of a broker further and link it with the maximum leverage they can be given.
The committee, which met on Thursday, was divided over reducing the settlement cycle to T+1 as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are strongly against the move.
Simply put, if you bought or sold stocks today, the settlement involving final money payment and transfer of shares is now done on the third day. For a few months now, SEBI has been deliberating on the idea of cutting down the settlement cycle to early morning of the next day of the trade.
FPIs told SEBI that they would face practical issues with a T+1 settlement cycle as they operate across multiple time zones and their custodians may not be able to handle settlements since the person in one time zone may be asleep when traders in India are punching orders.
SEBI on Thursday discussed the issue of faster trade settlement with the SMAC, which comprises members from stock exchanges, brokers and FPIs. The SMAC was divided in its opinion on the issue, the sources said.
But the market regulator is set to raise the minimum net worth criteria for stock brokers to ₹1 crore from ₹10 lakh on the BSE, the sources said. On the National Stock Exchange, the net worth requirement for a stock broker is already ₹1 crore. SEBI is also thinking on linking the leverage of a stock broker to net worth and liquid or disposable assets, the sources said.
SEBI is also likely to raise the capital adequacy ratio of a stock broker from around ₹50 lakh (base minimum capital) now to ₹1 crore.
Similarly, SEBI will raise the net worth criteria for self-clearing members to ₹10 crore, from ₹3-5 crore. The net worth criteria for trading-cum-clearing members is likely to be hiked to ₹25 crore. A clearing member is one who also takes the responsibility of settling client trades.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...