SEBI shuts down Mumbai offices due to Covid-19 scare

Two office buildings of SEBI were shutdown as an Assistant General Manager was found Covid-19 positive, sources confirmed to BusinessLine. SEBI has its headquarters at ‘G’ block, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

As of now, SEBI offices will remain shut for three days, the sources said. SEBI has asked all its employees who were in contact with the AGM to self-qurantine for 14days and get medical clearance before returning to work.

All the senior officers of the regulatory body, including SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, were attending office regularly after the first lockdown had ended. The junior non-essential staff was asked to work from home and some of the employees were put on rotational shifts.



Apart from its main office, which is just a stones throw opposite the sprawling National Stock Exchange (NSE) complex, SEBI also has another seven story office building in the same vicinity. It was purchased from IDBI in 2018. The COVID-19 positive case was found in the new office building of SEBI, the sources said. SEBI’s main office building can accommodate 500-600 employees.

In March too, the SEBI staff was on alert as senior officials had visited Europe, the sources said. SEBI has been working to keep the stock and commodity markets open. While NSE and BSE have switched to their business continuity plan, the MCX has facilitated few employees to stay in the office premises at Andheri.