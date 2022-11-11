NEW DELHI Market regulator SEBI has amended its takeover code to facilitate strategic disinvestments by Central or State government in public sector entities.

Through the latest changes, the earlier requirement of calculating 60 days volume weighted average market price (VWAMP) for determination of open offer price in case of disinvestment of PSU Companies, wherein it results in its change in control, has been dispensed with. The amendments to the SEBI (substantial acquisition of shares and takeover) Regulations was notified on Wednesday (November 9), sources said.

Prior to this change, the takeover code required acquirers to calculate open offer prices using the last 60 days’ prices. Any acquirer that triggers an open offer after buying a certain stake in the company has to calculate the open offer price using the VWAMP of shares for60 trading days immediately preceding the date of the public announcement.

It maybe recalled that the Board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had, at the end September this year, took a decision to exempt strategic disinvestment transactions (where control changes either by way of direct acquisition or indirect acquisition) from the norm of ascertaining open offer price based on 60 days VWAMP.

SEBI had then highlighted that strategic disinvestment process of a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) requires public announcements to be made at different stages (at the time of approval of transactions by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), expression of Interest (EoI) stage, shortlisting of bidders and subsequent Request for proposal (RFP) release) unlike private transactions which are made public only upon execution of binding agreements.

As a result, the market price of the PSU company undergoing strategic disinvestment becomes susceptible to such periodic disclosures.

Considering the unique nature of the transaction process involved in a PSU disinvestment spanning over a long period, such a requirement of determination of open offer price under the Takeover Regulations many a time, acts as an impediment in fructifying such strategic disinvestment of PSUs, SEBI had then said.

The SEBI Board, therefore, approved the proposal to dispense with the requirement of calculating 60 days’ VWAMP for the determination of open offer price in case of strategic disinvestment of PSU Companies.

Capital market experts pointed out that the announcement of a deal can affect the movement of share prices in a big way. While private deals are made public only after the execution of binding agreements, however in the disinvestment process, the Government has to make the decision public beforehand due to transparency requirement, which affects the share prices.

The extant takeover code formula for determining open offer price impacted the disinvestment process as prior disclosure of the disinvestment process invariably resulted in a speculative increase in stocks of PSU share, making the open offer price high and thereby deal unviable.

Experts take

Legal experts said that amendments are much needed as they will level the field and help Government complete disinvestment targets. Some market experts, however, also pointed out that making special dispensation for PSUs is regressive and against free market principles.

Meanwhile, as part of the latest changes to takeover code, acquirers have also been permitted to provide an unconditional and irrevocable bank guarantee for the entire consideration payable under the open offer which will be an alternative to the existing requirement of depositing cash, subject to the approval of RBI.

Such a guarantee needs to be issued by a Scheduled Commercial Bank having ‘AAA’ rating on any of its long-term debt given by a SEBI-registered credit rating agency .