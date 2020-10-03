SEBI Whole-Time Member Madhabi Buch gets 1-year extension in tenure

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in the term of appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole-Time Member (WTM), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for a period of one year beginning October 4, 2020.

This is the second time that Buch’s tenure has been extended, sources said.

It may be recalled that Madhabi Puri Buch was given a six-month extension in April 2020, after her three-year tenure as SEBI WTM ended in March this year.

Buch is SEBI’s first woman WTM and the first from the private sector to be appointed a SEBI Board member.

The latest ACC move to give Buch an extension in tenure comes on the heels of the government granting an 18-month extension (till February 2022) to SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi in August this year.