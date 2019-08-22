SEBI’s new norm is a tax bonanza for foreign funds

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) got more from SEBI than what was taken away from them by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her recent budget.

‘Zero’ tax and transaction charges will be applicable for FPIs playing in the Indian stock markets, if they register with International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) zone in India. Gujarat-based GIFT City in the leading IFSC, and SEBI will recognize entities registered there as FPIs, the regulator said on Wednesday.

“Entities established in IFSC will be deemed to have met the jurisdiction criteria for FPIs,” SEBI said in a press release issued on Wednesday, after its board meeting in Mumbai.

SEBI has also relaxed other registration and KYC norms for FPIs, which is an icing on the cake, experts say. Even participatory notes, favoured instruments by large investors, can be issued by top FPIs from GIFT City.

Sitharaman had hiked the effective rate of peak LTCG and STCG (long-term and short-capital gains) tax to 14.25 per cent and 21.37 per cent respectively. The earlier rate was 11.96 per cent and 17.94 per cent.

For decades, FPIs invested in India via tax havens like Singapore and Mauritius that had double tax avoidance treaty, and enjoyed capital gains from Indian markets without any tax. In 2014, after the Modi government took charge, the avoidance treaties were re-worked, and even LTCG and STCG was imposed on FPIs. This was in addition to securities transaction tax (STT) and a 30 per cent business profit tax in derivatives segment.

When Sitharaman hiked the tax on FPIs in July, they took to relentless selling in stock markets, contributing to more than 10 per cent fall in benchmark indices, and a brutal crash in small and mid-cap stocks.

“SEBI’s move to allow FPIs coming from IFCS is a blessing in disguise as GIFT enjoys a blanket 10-year tax holiday. It could see FPIs flocking to Gujarat,” said a senior tax consultant working on FPI related segment.

What does GIFT offer?

Gujarat GIFT city is India’s answer to tax havens like Singapore, Mauritius and Dubai, which for decades did not impose any capital gains tax on investment funds.

Singapore and Mauritius also had tax avoidance treaties with India that made fund managers care free on tax issues. This saw global top fund managers migrate their business to Singapore and Mauritius, which only charged a small percentage of income or residential tax.

FPI traded Nifty index in Singapore as it was listed on an exchange there instead of coming to India.

GIFT city has no income tax, LTCG, STCG, dividend distribution or minimum alternate tax. “It is just another tax haven,” experts say.

GIFT, a brain-child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was designed to bring back financial market trading volumes that India lost to off-shore destinations, and hence has the most liberal tax regime in the world.

Those FPIs now trading on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai will only have to pay STT. Another way to avoid paying STT is to trade on BSE and NSE exchanges established in GIFT where not even transaction tax is applicable.

FPIs can trade derivative contracts in GIFT and buy investment shares on NSE and BSE in Mumbai. It will be similar to trading Nifty futures on Singapore Stock Exchange and cash market in India, experts said.

However, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is India’s law to check round tripping of money, will be applicable on FPIs in GIFT city and there is no exemption on this, experts said.