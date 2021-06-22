Sensex breaches 53,000 mark as record Covid vaccinations inject fresh confidence

The BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points during the morning session on Tuesday to breach its previous all-time of 52,869.51.

The market, after opening on a positive note amid firm global cues, rallied further as declining Covid-19 cases and vaccination ramp-up boosted investor sentiments. India vaccinated over 86 lakh people in a day for the first time on Monday.

The BSE Sensex breached the 53,000 mark to record a fresh all-time high of 53,057.11. At 10:40 am, it was ruling at 53,010.35, up 435.89 points or 0.83 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 52,800.82.

Index Outlook: Will Nifty rebound this week?

The Nifty 50 was at 15,880.05, up 133.55 points or 0.85 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 15,895.75 and a low of 15,812.45.

The rally was led by auto stocks while pharma stocks were under pressure.

Markets momentum to continue on global buoyancy

Gainers and laggards

Maruti, L&T, Ultratech Cements, ICICI Bank and TCS were the top gainers on the BSE while Asian Paints, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market moods are swinging wildly each day. After the 5-day losing streak, the Dow rebounded sharply yesterday with a gain of 586 points, indicating the return of the bulls. In India, for some time now, this has been a ‘buy on dips market’ strongly favouring buyers.”

“But at high valuations, the risk-reward ratio is slowly turning unfavourable to buyers. The market might be discounting a sharp recovery in corporate earnings expected this year. Also, the expansionary cycle of growth and earnings might gather momentum, going forward. Brent crude at $75 is a macro concern for India while softening dollar index is emerging market-positive.”

Volatility index down

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma were in the red. Nifty Auto was up 1.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was down 0.18 per cent.

All broader indices were also in the green with Nifty Midcap 50 up 0.77 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 50 up 1.25 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.96 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.38 per cent.

Notably, the volatility index dropped below 15 to 14.69, down 2.55 per cent.