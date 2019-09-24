Sensex could rally above 43,000: BNP Paribas

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Global banking major BNP Paribas told BusinessLine that the Sensex could rally above 43,000 in the next 12 months.
BNP had set a Sensex target of 40,500 for December 2019. But, according to Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity Research/ Analyst at BNP Paribas, if one factors in the recent tax cuts and announcements by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, there is potential of another 8 per cent upside to the set Sensex target of 40,500.
BNP said that the Sensex can rally by another 10 per cent from the current levels of 39,000 where it was hovering around on Tuesday. As per Eleswarapu, the enhanced target for Sensex was achievable on the condition that entire tax cuts go into the earnings of all the Sensex companies.
“There is potential to add another 8 per cent upside to out current Sensex target of 40,500 on the back of tax cuts. The condition is that everything else remains constant and complete tax cuts go down into the earnings of the company,” Eleswarapu told BusinessLine over the phone.
Effectively, it means that companies do not pass on the entire benefits of the tax cuts to consumers, which is less likely to happen. Not many companies, especially automobile firms, will reduce their product prices. BNP saids they only update their Sensex target periodically and would not change it for this year.
Eleswarapu further said that, largely, the small and mid-cap stocks were trading below historical averages, which suggests a case for broadening choice of stocks.
“We still think that despite global growth slowing, more accommodative central bank monetary policies could continue to favour a near-term rally in India,” Eleswarapu said in BNP’s India strategy report.
“The tax cut announcements have a direct impact on several inputs to our Quality list models. Thus, despite only recently rebalancing our lists, we are forced to make changes to them yet again. The prominent largecap additions are Britannia, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, GAIL and Hero MotoCorp, while the midcap ones are Nestle India, GSK Consumer and AU Small Finance Bank. Our smallcap additions include Manappuram Finance, Repco Home Finance and Symphony,” BNP report said.
BNP further said that despite the decline in global growth and the rising geopolitical risks to oil prices, there are more accommodative central bank monetary policies kicking-in across the world.
It stated that these policies have been led, recently, by the European Central Bureau (ECB) and then by the US Fed this week. “Such a scenario could continue to favour a near-term rally in India, in our view, and investors likely broadening their choice of stocks,” BNP said.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...