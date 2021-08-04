Sensex crosses 54K for first time; Nifty soars past 16,200

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday and soared past the 54,000 mark, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.
After scaling its lifetime peak of 54,256.13 in opening trade, the 30-share index was trading 415.33 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 54,238.69 in initial deals.
In tandem, the broader NSE Nifty surged 116.10 points or 0.72 per cent to an all-time peak of 16,246.85 in early trade.
Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, SBI, HUL and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent higher at its fresh closing record of 53,823.36, and Nifty rallied 245.60 points or 1.55 per cent to an all-time peak of 16,130.75.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,116.60 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.
Domestic equities continue to look good as of now, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
"Key economic indicators like GST collection, auto sales volume and other high-frequency indicators like e-way bills indicate a strong rebound in July, which bodes well and indicates sustained healthy corporate earnings in subsequent quarters," he noted.
Further, Modi added that India stands to be benefitted from China's regulatory crackdown on technology and education companies in recent weeks in the form of FIIs investments.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.
Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in overnight trade.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.11 per cent to USD 72.49 per barrel.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...