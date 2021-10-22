Sensex down 135 points intraday, Nifty below 18,200

Benchmark indices were trading in the red amid volatility during the afternoon on Friday, witnessing selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking gains in financials and heavyweights such as HDFC. However, benchmark indices erased all early gains, dragged by metals, IT and pharma stocks.

At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,787.90, down 135.6 points or 0.22 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,420.13 and a low of 60,708.41. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,101.50, down 76.60 points or 0.42 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 18,314.25 and a low of 18,100.90.

Notably, the volatility index softened 3.28 per cent to fall below 18 at 17.44. Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Motors, ITC and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

Metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were trading in the red. Financials, barring PSU Bank and realty managed to extend gains as IT, metals, pharma, FMCG and auto dragged.

Nifty Metal was down 2.73 per cent while Nifty IT was down 1.85 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 1.56 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 1.72 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were trading 1.06 per cent and 1.39 per cent lower, respectively.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty was up 1.40 per cent. Nifty Bank was up 0.50 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.79 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was up 0.43 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.70 per cent.

Broader indices

The broader market also continued to witness selling pressure with broader indices remaining in the red. The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.21 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.79 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.14 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.39 per cent.