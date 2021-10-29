Sensex down 207 points intraday, Nifty below 17,900

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices were trading in the red during the afternoon on Friday, dragged by financials, barring PSU Bank, and oil & gas stocks.
Market opened on a weak note today, which marks the beginning of new derivative series on the NSE. Indices traded lower amid volatility, dragged further by losses in heavyweights such as Reliance and HDFC.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 59,777.15, down 207.55 points or 0.35 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,132.81 and a low of 59,104.58. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,813.35, down 43.90 points or 0.25 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,915.85 and a low of 17,613.10.
Sustained FII selling and rich valuations have impacted market sentiments. This comes after foreign brokerages, most recently Morgan Stanley, apart from Nomura and UBS have downgraded India on excessive valuations.
Ultratech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Shree Cement and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Kotak Bank, Reliance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were the top losers.
On the sectoral front, apart from PSU banks, stocks from metals, auto and pharma sectors too gained.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.41 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.81 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank was up 2.42 per cent.
Nifty Metal was up 1.27 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 1.17 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.04 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively.
As for broader indices, midcaps managed to recover from losses while smallcaps remained under pressure.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.76 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.08 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.52 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.13 per cent.
The volatility index softened 4.10 per cent to 17.18.
