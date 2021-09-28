Sensex drops over 100 pointss in early trade; IT stocks drag

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank amid a largely weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 124.32 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 59,953.56. Similarly, the Nifty declined 21.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,833.70.
HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Asian Paints.
On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid and SBI were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 29.41 points or 0.05 per cent higher at its all-time closing peak of 60,077.88, and Nifty advanced 1.90 points or 0.01 per cent to record 17,855.10.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹594.63 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
"Benchmark indices outperformed global markets in recent week as favourable Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome and sustained recovery in key economic indicators bolstered investors' confidence. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
US equities ended mostly lower in overnight sessions as selling pressure in the rate-sensitive technology sector led to contraction in S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to $79.44 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...