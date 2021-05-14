Sensex drops over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty below 14,650

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Equity benchmark Sensex opened on a positive note on Friday, but soon pared initial gains and dropped over 150 points, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 158.99 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 48,531.81.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.50 points or 0.40 per cent to 14,637.
M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, TCS, HDFC duo and Bajaj Finance.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, TCS, Sun Pharma and HUL were among the gainers.
In the previous session on Wednesday, Sensex slumped 471.01 points or 0.96 per cent to finish at 48,690.80, and Nifty tumbled 154.25 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,696.50.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,260.59 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
The domestic stock market was closed on Thursday for Id-Ul-Fitr.
"Worse-than-expected inflation data from US (4.2 per cent in April YoY) led to sell-off in US markets with Dow, S&P and Nasdaq declining sharply by up to 2.7 per cent on Wednesday," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The US 10-year yield rose above 1.69 per cent. But this victory for the bond bears proved to be short-lived as equity bulls came roaring back on Thursday, he noted.
"The market verdict, as of now, is that the high inflation print is transitory and, therefore, the Fed will continue on the ultra-loose monetary stance and the tapering of quantitative easing (QE) is far away. This is positive for markets globally.
"Back home, COVID data continues to be grim and the consequent extensions of lockdowns in many states mean growth and earnings in Q1 FY22 will be lower than initial estimates," he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.42 per cent lower at ₹66.77 per barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...