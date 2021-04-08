Sensex gains over 300 points; Nifty tops 14,900

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 343.32 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 50,005.08, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 102.90 points or 0.69 per cent to 14,921.95.
HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI and Infosys.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex jumped 460.37 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 49,661.76, and Nifty advanced 135.55 points or 0.92 per cent to 14,819.05.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹227.42 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.
"Domestic equities look to be modestly good now. Market has once again defied concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in the country after favourable outcome from RBI’s policy meeting and assurance of no nationwide lockdown by government," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
However, local level mobility restrictions due to continued surge in new coronavirus cases in various parts of the country are expected to keep markets volatile in the near term, he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.
US equities mostly ended with marginal gains after the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that members of the Federal Reserve were in no hurry to tighten monetary support amid pandemic, Modi said.
"Despite improving economic outlook and labour market, Fed officials stated that it will take some time before any type of tapering of the monthly asset purchase programme and tightening in policy rates. This has certainly offered respite to global equities," he added.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent lower at USD 63.04 per barrel.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...