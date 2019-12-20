Stocks

Sensex heads for yet another record close in bull run

Bloomberg Singapore | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

India’s benchmark stock gauge climbed, set for a fourth straight record-high close, as investors shrugged off economic worries ahead of the holiday season.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index gained 0.2% to 41,741.93 as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai, on track to clock its best weekly advance in seven. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose by the same magnitude. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks were mixed in a subdued Friday session following further record highs on Wall Street.

Foreign investors have pumped $13.8 billion into India’s stocks this year, the biggest inflows since 2014 and driving most of the Sensex’s 16 per cent gain, even as economic growth lingers at a six-year low.

