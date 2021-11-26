Sensex, Nifty down 2% intraday amid across the board selling

Benchmark indices were trading nearly 2 per cent lower during the afternoon on Friday amid heavy selling across multiple counters.

Market opened on a weak note tracking negative cues from the Asian markets. Indices recovered marginally but were trading lower amid across the board selling, except for pharma and healthcare.

At 1pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,629.36, down 1165.73 points or 1.98 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,254.79 and a low of 57,307.08. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,187.00, down 349.25 points or 1.99 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,355.40 and a low of 17,088.20.

Cipla, Dr Reddy, Divi's Lab, TCS and Britannia were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Maruti and BPCL were the top laggards.

The volatility index rose 15.40 per cent to 19.23, signalling increasing concerns among investors.

Negative global cues and sustained foreign outflows have impacted investor sentiments. According to experts, one of the biggest concerns currently is the rising Covid situation across Europe and some Asian countries. The latest variant of the virus detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong have added to the concerns.

Against the backdrop of the new variant, the Centre has called for rigorous screening and testing of international travellers from “at risk” countries including Botswana and Hong Kong.

Pharma, healthcare in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare were in the red.

Auto, Metals, PSU Bank and Realty suffered the highest losses. Nifty Metal was down 4.02 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 4.58 per cent.

Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank were trading over 3 per cent lower. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables were down nearly 3 per cent each.

Meanwhile Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 2.94 and 2.82 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader markets also witnessed selling pressure with broader indices trading in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.55 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.34 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 2.01 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.19 per cent.