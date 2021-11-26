Sensex, Nifty down 2% intraday amid across the board selling

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Benchmark indices were trading nearly 2 per cent lower during the afternoon on Friday amid heavy selling across multiple counters.
Market opened on a weak note tracking negative cues from the Asian markets. Indices recovered marginally but were trading lower amid across the board selling, except for pharma and healthcare.
At 1pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,629.36, down 1165.73 points or 1.98 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,254.79 and a low of 57,307.08. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,187.00, down 349.25 points or 1.99 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,355.40 and a low of 17,088.20.
Cipla, Dr Reddy, Divi's Lab, TCS and Britannia were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Maruti and BPCL were the top laggards.
The volatility index rose 15.40 per cent to 19.23, signalling increasing concerns among investors.
Negative global cues and sustained foreign outflows have impacted investor sentiments. According to experts, one of the biggest concerns currently is the rising Covid situation across Europe and some Asian countries. The latest variant of the virus detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong have added to the concerns.
Against the backdrop of the new variant, the Centre has called for rigorous screening and testing of international travellers from “at risk” countries including Botswana and Hong Kong.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare were in the red.
Auto, Metals, PSU Bank and Realty suffered the highest losses. Nifty Metal was down 4.02 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 4.58 per cent.
Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank were trading over 3 per cent lower. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables were down nearly 3 per cent each.
Meanwhile Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 2.94 and 2.82 per cent, respectively.
Broader markets also witnessed selling pressure with broader indices trading in the red.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.55 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.34 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 2.01 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.19 per cent.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...