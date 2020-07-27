Sensex, Nifty open flat

The equity markets on Monday opened on a flat note with modest gains.

At 9.25 am, the BSE Sensex is trading 0.08 per cent lower at 38,098 while the Nifty 50 index trade flat at 11,197, up 0.03 per cent.

All sectoral indices have opened flat with negative bias. Except for Nifty Media and Nifty IT indices, all the sectoral indices are trading in the red.

The market breadth is negative with 1,070 stocks on the NSE opened with a loss, while 563 shares trade higher in the early trade.