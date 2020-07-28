Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tech Mahindra up 3%

The benchmark equity indices opened with gains on Tuesday tracking its global peers.

The Sensex is up 140 points at 38,075, while Nifty is up 46 points at 11,178. About 946 shares have advanced, 491 shares declined, and 564 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, led by Bank and Media stocks. The Midcap index is up 0.46 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Zee and BPCL are trading higher, while Bharti Infratel, Cipla, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and PowerGrid have lost the most.