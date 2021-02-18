Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; ONGC up 4%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and SBI, despite a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 61.08 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 51,764.91.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 18.20 points or 0.12 per cent up at 15,227.10.
ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, SBI, Infosys, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.
On the other hand, M&M, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex slumped 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent to close at 51,703.83. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,008.20 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be modestly positive at the moment.
“3QFY21 earnings have been quite encouraging and a large number of companies succeeded to top consensus earnings estimate. This along with increased visibility of sustaining corporate earnings rebound after favourable announcements in the Union Budget emboldened investors,” he said.
Persistent inflows from FPIs, which was the key driving force for markets in recent period, are expected to sustain, he added.
