Sensex, Nifty open weak

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Sensex slumps over 500 points, Nifty down nearly 150 points

Tne benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened weaker on Thursday.

Sensex dropped 519 points or 1.10 per cent to 46,890. The Nifty also slumped 148 points or 1.06 per cent to 13,818.

 

 

Bears to ring opening bell, but brace for volatility on F&O settlement day
 

