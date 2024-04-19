BSE Sensex rose 562.09 pts or 0.78 per cent to trade at 73,051.08 as of 2.08 pm, and Nifty 50 rose 176.35 pts or 0.8 per cent to trade at 22,172.20.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.06 per cent to trade at 23,783.05, and nifty bank was up 0.96 per cent to trade at 47,522.40.

The stocks that gained on the NSE as of 1.57 pm were Apollo Hospitals (1.98 per cent), Bharti Airtel (1.98%), HDFC Bank (1.94%), Bajaj Finance (1.88%), and Grasim Industries (1.80%). Major laggards were Bajaj Auto (-2.45%), HCL Technologies (-1.26%), Hero Motocorp (-1.12%), Tata Motors (-1.04%), and Nestle India (-0.90%).

Of the 3,834 stocks that were traded on the BSE, 1,733 stocks advanced, 1,954 declined, and 147 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit 52-week high was 158 and those that hit a 52-week low were 18.

In addition, 241 stocks hit the upper circuit and 244 hit the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Eldeco Housing (16.75%), Solara (13.64%), Hi-Tech Gear (10%), and Indo Tech (10%).