Stocks

Sensex, Nifty rise after strong earnings; Tata Steel jumps

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

Equity market rose modestly on Wednesday as a string of upbeat corporate earnings supported risk sentiment, with Tata Steel leading broad-based gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.20% higher at 15,138.30by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.19% at 51,419.05.

All 14 sectoral indexes were higher and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries provided the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 with a gain of 0.8%.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on the Nifty 50,rising 2.4% after it swung to a profit in the December quarter.

Financial results for four other Nifty 50 firms — watch and jewellery maker Titan, gas utility GAIL,aluminium group Hindalco, and motorcycle and truck producer Eicher — are expected later on Wednesday.

Other Asian stocks also inched higher on upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 10, 2021
stocks and shares
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.