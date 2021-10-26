Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Market opened on a positive note owing to strong global cues. Indices, which remained range bound in the first half, were dragged by profit-booking in heavyweight financials and pharma stocks. Meanwhile, the beaten down broader market rebounded sharply with midcap and smallcap indices gaining around 1-2 per cent.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,059.87, up 92.82 points or 0.15 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,404.87 and a low of 60,791.29. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,174.85, up 49.45 points or 0.27 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,265.20 and a low of 18,099.30.

Tata Motors, Grasim, SBI Life, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Coal India were the top laggards.

Realty gains focus

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices turned however, Private bank stocks and pharma remained under pressure. PSU Bank, realty, auto, metals and consumer durables recorded gains.

Nifty Realty recorded the highest gains and was up 2.80 per cent. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 1.56 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal were up 0.98 per cent and 0.83 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank was trading 0.97 per cent higher. Meanwhile Nifty Private Bank was down 0.44 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.26 per cent.

Midcaps, smallcaps rebound sharply

Midcaps and smallcaps recovered sharply with broader indices remaining in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.32 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.90 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.98 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the volatility index softened 1.97 per cent to 17.26.