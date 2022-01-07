Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Friday.
Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues. It remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Friday, dragged by auto, metals and financials.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,568.28, down 33.56 points or 0.06 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,130.18 and a low of 59,401.44. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,759.05, up 13.15 points or 0.07 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,905.00 and a low of 17,704.55.
Market is expected to remain volatile over the next few days with the US Fed remaining firm on tightening its bond purchase programme and hiking rates.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “While the tightening global monetary backdrop is a concern for equity markets, the improving corporate earnings scenario and the resilience of retail investors and DIIs are positive.”
“An important trend in the market is the resilience of the mid and small-cap segments where there is no FII selling and the weakness in banks and IT where FIIs have been selling. The takeaway is that the moment FII selling stops, IT and banks will bounce back. Short-term trend is highly uncertain,” said Vijayakumar.
Grasim, ONGC, Tata Consumer, Asian Paints and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HDFC and L&T were the top laggards.
On a sectoral front, while FMCG, oil & gas and bank stocks remained firm, auto, metal and consumer durables dragged.
Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.70 per cent. Nifty FMCG was up 0.64 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were up 0.31 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was down 0.55 per cent while Nifty Metal was down 0.26 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.19 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.44 per cent.
As for the broader market, midcaps managed to retain gains while smallcaps faced pressure. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.20 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.19 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.28 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.09 per cent.The volatility index softened 0.70 per cent to 17.85.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...