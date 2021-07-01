Sensex, Nifty trade flat note amid weak global cues

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Thursday amid a weak trend in Asian peers and foreign fund outflow.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 36.88 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 52,445.83 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 5.50 points or 0.03 per cent down to 15,716.
Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and UltraTech Cement.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Asian Paints, Maruti, Titan, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71, and Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,646.66 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals.
Equities on Wall Street largely ended with gains in the overnight session.
