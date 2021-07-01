Stocks

Sensex, Nifty trade flat note amid weak global cues

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 01, 2021

FIIs were net sellers on Wednesday, offloading ₹1,646 crore worth shares.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Thursday amid a weak trend in Asian peers and foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 36.88 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 52,445.83 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 5.50 points or 0.03 per cent down to 15,716.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and UltraTech Cement.

More
Sensex, Nifty to see flat opening amidst mixed global cues
 

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Asian Paints, Maruti, Titan, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71, and Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,646.66 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Equities on Wall Street largely ended with gains in the overnight session.

Published on July 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.