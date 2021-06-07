Sensex up 228 points at closing, Nifty scales new peaks

The market rallied further on Monday as bulls took charge in the second half of the session, lifting the Nifty 50 to a record high.

The market opened on a positive note, extending gains through the day, with energy, utilities and power stocks leading the rally. A declining trend in Covid-19 cases and unlock measures by States lifted investor sentiments. Investors are eyeing Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 5 pm today.

The BSE Sensex is just 200 points away from its all-time high of 52516.76, closed at 52,328.51, up 228.46 points or 0.44 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,378.69 and a low of 52,054.76.

The Nifty 50 recorded a fresh closing high of 15,751.65, up 81.40 points or 0.52 per cent. It also recorded a new all-time high of 15,773.45. It hit an intraday low of 15,678.10.

The breadth of the market remained buoyant, with 2,325 stocks advancing, 990 declining and 159 remaining unchanged on the BSE. As many as 668 securities hit the upper circuit and 198 the lower circuit; 564 hit their 52-week high while 35 touched a 52-week low.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said, "Domestic equities extended gain with benchmark Nifty recording fresh all-time high as a sharp decline in daily caseload and states started easing business curb lifted sentiments."

Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Divi's Lab and Cipla were the top laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Domestic equities extended its gains in today's volatile session ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation. Hopes of easing restrictions and Centre's covid-19 vaccination policy pumped optimism into the market."

"Global markets were mixed with US futures trading in red ahead of the inflation data due this week and the tax deal between the G7 advanced economies," added Nair.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, "Sustained foreign fund inflow also supported the markets. Foreign investors have infused close to Rs 8,000 crore into Indian equities in the first four trading sessions of June as risk-on sentiment improved amid rapidly falling new Covid cases and robust corporate earnings. However, upside remain capped as India's rank slipped by two places from last year to 117 on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted as a part of the 2030 agenda by 193 United Nations member states in 2015."

Metals, pharma see profit-booking

On the sectoral front, financial services, metals and pharma were under pressure. Realty stocks also recorded gains in the second half. While IT, Auto and private bank stocks gained

Nifty Metal recorded the highest losses, down 0.44 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.23 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. Nifty Realty was down 0.28 per cent.

Nifty IT rebounded sharply during closing hours, closing 1.11 per cent higher. Nifty Auto was up 0.66 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank was up 0.90 per cent.

"A sharp rebound in private banks, auto, and IT-supported the market today, while metals and pharma witnessed profit booking," said Modi.

Broader stocks outperform benchmarks

All broader indices were in the green, with midcap and smallcap stocks outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.34 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.53 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.78 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.38 per cent.

"Notably, midcap and small stocks were again in focus today as investors appeared to be lapping up midcap and smallcap stocks in the backdrop of the improved visibility of earnings recovery," said Modi.

Notably, the volatility index was down 2.33 per cent to 15.57.