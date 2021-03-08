Sensex rebounds over 270 points; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The BSE gauge Sensex rallied over 270 points, and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 15,000-level in early trade on Monday, tracking a robust recovery in global shares.
The 30-share Sensex was trading at 50,679.19, showing a rise of 273.87 points or 0.54 per cent.
Likewise, the broader Nifty was quoted at 15,015.05, up 76.95 points or 0.52 per cent.
On the Sensex chart, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI were major gainers – climbing as much as 4.3 per cent.
Of the Sensex shares, 21 traded in the green.
In other Asian markets, equities staged a strong recovery after witnessing panic sell-offs for a couple of sessions as investors cheered the US Senate passing a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus bill for Covid-19 relief package.
Investor worries also subsided after the rise in bond yields steadied and the US labour department reported stronger-than-expected jobs data for February.
Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures rose 1.49 per cent to USD 70.73 per barrel.
On Friday, the Sensex had dropped by 440.76 points or 0.87 per cent, and the Nifty had ended lower by 142.65 points or 0.95 per cent.
On a weekly basis, however, the Sensex had gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65 per cent and the Nifty added 408.95 points or 2.81 per cent.
Foreign investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,014.16 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Friday, according to exchange data. PTI MKJ DRR DRR
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...