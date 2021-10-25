Sensex up 229 points intraday, Nifty above 18,100 amid volatility

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices were trading in the green amid volatility during the afternoon on Monday, led by financials.
Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues, but remained volatile in the first half, oscillating between losses and gains. Market was supported by gains in bank stocks, led by ICICI which gained focus after strong Q2 FY 2022 results.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,051.17, up 229.55 points or 0.38 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,404.99 and a low of 60,449.68. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,146.60, up 31.70 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,241.40 and a low of 17,968.50.
Also read: Nifty call: Go long if contract breaches nearest resistance at 18,200
Meanwhile, the volatility index climbed 2.23 per cent to 17.94. ICICI Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, up 12.49 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ONGC, State Bank of India and Cipla. Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red. Auto, IT, realty and consumer durables recorded the highest losses while financials gained.
Nifty Bank was up 2.99 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 1.77 per cent. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were up 3.04 per cent and 2.71 per cent, respectively.
Also read: Rupee slips 14 paise to 75.04 against USD in early trade
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was down 1.47 per cent while Nifty IT was down 1.77 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 1.85 per cent and Nifty Consumer Durables was down 1.41 per cent.
Broader indices also continued to witness selling pressure and remained in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.57 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.26 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.48 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.50 per cent.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...