Sensex up 229 points intraday, Nifty above 18,100 amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading in the green amid volatility during the afternoon on Monday, led by financials.

Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues, but remained volatile in the first half, oscillating between losses and gains. Market was supported by gains in bank stocks, led by ICICI which gained focus after strong Q2 FY 2022 results.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,051.17, up 229.55 points or 0.38 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,404.99 and a low of 60,449.68. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,146.60, up 31.70 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,241.40 and a low of 17,968.50.

Meanwhile, the volatility index climbed 2.23 per cent to 17.94. ICICI Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, up 12.49 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ONGC, State Bank of India and Cipla. Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.

Most sectors down

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red. Auto, IT, realty and consumer durables recorded the highest losses while financials gained.

Nifty Bank was up 2.99 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 1.77 per cent. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were up 3.04 per cent and 2.71 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was down 1.47 per cent while Nifty IT was down 1.77 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 1.85 per cent and Nifty Consumer Durables was down 1.41 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices also continued to witness selling pressure and remained in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.57 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.26 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.48 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.50 per cent.