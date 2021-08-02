Sensex up 350 points intraday, Nifty near 15,900

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Friday, led by auto stocks.

A slew of positive economic news led to a gap up opening for the domestic market. Auto sales numbers for July and higher GST collections lifted bulls confidence.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,937.55, up 350.71 points or 0.67 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 52,976.26 and a low of 52,840.58. The Nifty 50 was ruling well above the 15,800 mark at 15,875.80, up 112.75 points or 0.72 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 15,883.75 and a low of 15,834.65.

Britannia, Adani Ports, Titan, Eicher Motors and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while UPL, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards.

Auto, Realty rally

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green, led by auto and realty.

Auto stocks rallied on the back of better performance by passenger car makers in July, with a majority of automakers reporting double-digit growth in domestic wholesales numbers on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Nifty Auto was up 1.20 per cent. Realty stocks also rallied with Nifty Realty trading 5.31 per cent higher.

Financials also gained. Nifty Bank was up 0.62 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 1.20 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was up 0.71 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.97 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green as midcap and smallcap stocks continue to outperform the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.34 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.04 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.95 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.16 per cent.

The volatility index, however, rose 1.46 per cent to 12.99.