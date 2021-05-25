Sequoia backed fintech Eduvance to raise $15 m

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Private equity player Sequoia backed fintech player Eduvance Financing will be raising $15 million in another round of financing deals this month, sources told Business Line. Eduvance provides education loans at “zero” per cent interest rate and is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) registered NBFC.
So far, Eduvance has extended education loans to the tune of ₹400 crore. Sequoia had invested close to $7 million in Eduvance during its previous rounds of fund raising. Eduvance has already signed term sheets with investors for the next round of funding and the deals are likely to be closed this month, the sources said. Apart from Sequoia, Unitus Ventures is another investor in Eduvance.
The Mumbai-based Eduvance was launched by Varun Chopra, Raheel Shah and Atul Sashittal in September 2016. Chopra, CEO of Eduvance, is from IIT-Madras and previously worked with Nomura and Deutsche Bank. Shah, an IIM-Ahmedabad, has worked with Accenture and Sashittal was with CLSA and Angel Broking earlier.
Eduvanz also aims to offer loans for online skill development courses and professional courses. Its immediate competition includes Avanse Financial Services, Grayquest Education Finance and Google-incubated fintech player Financepeer. Eduvance is likely to be planning for its IPO at around 2024.
The start-up has so far secured funding from social-impact investment firm Unitus Ventures and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. Education loan segment has seen noticeable buzz in the past couple of years. Reportedly, in December 2019, Credenc Web Technologies Pvt. Ltd, an education loans platform, had raised ₹17.8 crore in seed funding by Omidyar Network India.
Prior to that Propelld, another student-education financing platform had raised ₹15 crore from Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient, among others
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...