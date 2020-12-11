Shares of TVS firms rise on new ownership plan

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The shares of Chennai-based TVS Group are attracting attention from traders on the back of the Group’s proposed ownership restructuring plan.
The shares of most TVS group companies surged following the announcement. The main gainers included TVS Electronics, up 17.11 per cent, TVS Srichakra up 16.74 per cent, Sundaram Clayton (10.7 per cent), and Sundaram Brake (3.72 per cent). The share price of TVS Motor Company fell 2.74 per cent.
Venu Srinivasan, MD of TVS Motor Company, had said on Thursday the family has agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies.
AK Narayan, Founder and CEO of AK Narayan Associates, a Chennai-based independent financial distribution and consulting house, said, “Unlike some groups that are grappling with the succession plan issues, TVS has announced its plan. This is a good move as it will give clarity in terms of management to the employees and shareholders.” The move will enhance the group’s corporate governance score, too, as the management has given a clear directional sense of its future plans, said another analyst.
Besides, competition amongst family members can drive the performance of companies, Narayan added.
Though some stocks reacted positively to the news, going forward fundamentals and other details about restructuring and growth plans will set the direction for individual stocks in the group, Narayan further said.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...