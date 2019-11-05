Stocks

Company news: Shashijit Infraprojects

Shashijit Infraprojects has received an order from Astik Dyestuff Private Limited, Mumbai, for ₹2.75-3.5 crore (inclusive of any tax). The order is for construction of industrial building at the Ankaleshwer site. The duration of the project is 180 days from the date of commencement of the work, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Shashijit Infra closed flat at ₹32.50 on the BSE-SME.

Published on November 05, 2019
