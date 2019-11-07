Stocks

Shilpa Medicare gets US FDA nod for its ANDA, Erlotinib tablets

| Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

This image is used here for representational purpose only   -  Getty Images

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has received the US Food and Drug Administration final approval for its ANDA, Erlotinib Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg on Tuesday. Erlotinib Tablets, a generic equivalent of reference listed drug Tarceva, used in the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer as recommended in the label approved by FDA.

According to IQVIA MAT Q2 2019 data, the US market for Erlotinib Tablets is approximately $172 million. The stock of Shilpa Medicare closed flat at ₹310 on the BSE.

Published on November 07, 2019
Shilpa Medicare Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE second-quarter net down 22% on lower revenue