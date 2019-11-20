Stocks

Shree Cement QIP issue opens for subscription

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

The qualified institutional placement of Shree Cement opened for subscription on Monday. The board of directors on Monday set the floor price for the QIP at ₹19,806.46 a share and approved the opening of the issue.

The company’s board, on October 19, had said that it planned to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore equity in one or more tranches through the QIP route. Shareholders will closely monitor the funds to be raised, response to the issue and identity of the buyers.

Shree Cement Ltd
